Hasan Raheem makes it to New York’s Times Square billboard

Hasan Raheem, Ali Sethi, Shae Gill to perform Live in Dubai
On October 14, Pakistani singers Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hasan Raheem, and...
Hasan Raheem, a dentist-turned-singer and many people’s heartthrob in Pakistan and India, has been making headlines since he entered the industry
Since the Pakistani people stopped rejoicing over Arooj Aftab’s Grammy nomination, another star has made the country proud. Hasan Raheem, the indie pop king of Pakistan, has attained a milestone that places him in the same league as other famous Pakistani artists.
Pakistan’s first-ever RADAR artist on Spotify is a licensed dentist who also sings. As if that weren’t enough, the Aisay Kaisay vocalist recently illuminated the Times Square billboard.
Raheem has been climbing ever higher, which is a tremendous accomplishment for the Pakistani hottie.
Sun Le Na, Peechay Hutt, Weli Ho, KYUN, Faltu Pyar, and Tu Kahan are some of Raheem’s most recent pieces of work.
