Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates Baby Shower for son.

Heather Rae El Moussa’s family and friends joined her to celebrate the birth of her son, who is scheduled to arrive in early 2023.

When Heather Rae El Moussa announced the impending birth of a boy to all the women in her life, she was radiant.

The 35-year-old real estate agent for Selling Sunset held her baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday. She arrived at the event with her 12-year-old stepdaughter Taylor Reese by her side.

Just before the party, Heather told that sharing her pregnancy with her stepchildren, Taylor and Brayden, 7, whom Tarek shares with ex Christina Hall, has been “very special.”

The soon-to-be mother described her stepchildren as being “just very lovely and caring.” They are aware of my back problems, and Taylor is constantly checking on me.

“She always asks, “Are you okay?,” whenever I complain while relocating. Would you like anything? They have simply been so encouraging and kind, “Added she.

The shower was arranged in a magnificent blue, silver, and white colour scheme, matching the attire requested for the occasion. Snowflakes could be seen everywhere, even in the sumptuous florals used to decorate the room.

For her newborn boy’s library, is a feature of the nursery she’s spent a lot of time thinking about, Heather, who wed husband Tarek, 41, in Santa Barbara in October, encouraged visitors to bring children’s books.

“Cards were so simple to discard. I planned to begin a library collection for the child and have each of our close friends and relatives send a personal letter to our son “She spoke up. “so that we can read his book and tell him that it was written by an aunt or uncle when he is older. I simply thought that was such a unique way to begin his library.”

The baby shower celebrations also included a cute coffee cart that served Heather’s favorites, such as a vegan chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, and was decked out with a lovely pregnant photo of her.

While Heather and Tarek haven’t decided on a name for their kid yet, Taylor has some suggestions for her impending baby brother.

We’re all just so excited right now, she said. “The nursery is taking shape, and it’s so cute that everyone now refers to it as “the baby’s room,” even the kids. Just incredibly adorable.”

By “doing what I’m instructed,” Tarek joked, he would continue to support Heather during her final weeks of pregnancy and after they brought their child home.

The Flip or Flop alum stated, “I’m available to help with anything she needs help with.

In addition, Tarek stated that he had given Heather permission to shave his chest before to the baby’s arrival.

Heather said, “I think it’s vital for fathers to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby as well. I did inform him of my plan yesterday. He will spend quality time with the baby while I shave his chest.

When they were joyfully shocked to find they were expecting, the couple said in July, they were in the middle of IVF treatments and had even booked a date to transfer an embryo.

At the moment, Heather recalled, “It was a great shock. “We simply did not anticipate this. We had recently completed IVF. On ice, we had embryos. We had an agenda.”

But as the initial shock subsided, the Selling Sunset star became overjoyed. “The world just brought us what was intended to be, in my opinion, when you least anticipate it and there’s no stress in your life. I’m overjoyed that it took place in this manner.”