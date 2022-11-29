Helena Carter thinks, Depp is vindicated during the Heard’s trial

Helena Bonham Carter thinks Johnny Depp will make a comeback to the big screen.

The 56-year-old supports her former co-star in his defamation trial with ex-Amber Heard.

Amber was found guilty of defaming Johnny and gave him $10 million in damages.

“I think he’s completely vindicated,” Helena told. “I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

When asked if Johnny and Amber’s latest trial was the pendulum of #MeToo swinging back, the Harry Potter actress replied, “My view is that she got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things—that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

A Virginia jury found Amber guilty of defaming Johnny in July and gave the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The punitive damages were later reduced by Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000, which is the state’s statutory cap or legal limit, bringing his total damages below $10.4 million.

The jury gave the actress $2 million in compensatory damages in Amber’s countersuit. The appeals process has been started by both sides.

Helena spoke openly about cancel culture in her interview. The 56-year-old claimed that she argued that you “can’t ban people.”

“Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices?” she asked. “There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them…I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding.” Advertisement Helena previously expressed support for Johnny in an interview

Advertisement "There's something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners—none of it makes sense," she said in 2020. "But the man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong." Helena and Johnny worked together on the 2007 film Sweeney Todd. Johnny is also godfather to her children with husband Tim Burton: Billy Ray, 19, and Nell, 14.