Henry Cavill spoke about being Meyer’s first choice to play Edward

Author Stephenie Meyer apparently pictured the actor Henry Cavill as her “ideal Edward,” despite the fact that he was unaware of the movie’s existence. She was upset to learn that Cavill, who was 24 at the time, wasn’t old enough to play the role of my vampire protagonist, as she said in a 2007 blog entry.

Cavill stated he was unaware he was Meyer’s personal casting choice during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on October 26.

“I didn’t know about the movie,” Cavill said. “I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards.”

Tom Sturridge and Logan Lerman were two other actors Meyer had in mind to play Edward, who she stated in her blog was “indisputably the most difficult character to cast.”

However, it was Robert Pattinson, who was 21 at the time, who later won fame for playing the part opposite Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.

While Cavill, now 39, didn’t formally compete with Pattinson for the Twilight role, he did lose out to the Good Time actor for the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

"Yes, I remember that," Cavill recalled. "I definitely auditioned for that one and did not get it."

Cavill said that the role "wasn't right" for him because of age. "I think I was probably 19 or 20, and that makes a big difference when you're playing a kid in high school," Cavill said, before joking, "Well, it used to anyway."