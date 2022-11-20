Hera Pheri 3 cast spotted at 53rd IFFI Goa

It appears that Hera Pheri 3 is finally in the works as a new gang is coming together. Having said that, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Kartik Aaryan were recently seen interacting at the 53rd IFFI Goa.

The trio were spotted enjoying themselves at the event amidst all the excitement and rumors around the final casting. Kartik approached Paresh Rawal as soon as he entered the theater to extend his greetings. Hugging the two actors was festival visitor and actress Suniel Shetty.

Hera Pheri, which debuted in 2000, became an instant popularity with viewers. The original cast of the picture, which was directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, included Tabu, Om Puri, and Gulshan Grover in addition to Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Kartik has taken Akshay’s position, however Suniel Shetty had already revealed that he had been contacted for a different part. According to Shetty, Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced as the star of the Hera Pheri movie series. Getting Akshay back in the movie, he informed the portal, would be the best outcome because no one could ever replace him. “The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there’s no argument.”

The actor continued by saying that there would always be a hole in the movie because Akshay isn’t in it. He admitted that while he is preoccupied with his next show, Dharavi Bank, he is actually unaware of the happenings. “I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I’ll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened.”

Fans expressed their disappointment at the latest development and called for Akshay Kumar to return to the film when it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan would be appearing in the sequel rather than Akki.

Akshay had previously stated in response to the same situation that he had pulled out on his own. He continued by saying that Hera Pheri was a part of him and had many wonderful memories of him. He acknowledged that he shared the regret that part 3 had not been produced after all these years and said that he had been given the role but had turned it down because of his dissatisfaction with the screenplay.

