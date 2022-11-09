Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed share birthday video full of love

  • Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are currently the Lollywood couple that is reigning the hearts of their millions of fans and admirers

The on-screen duo that is married in real life has a propensity for entertaining their followers with sparkling photographs of each other and occasionally breaking the internet.

Recently, the Ishq Nahin Aasan couple commemorated the birthday of one of their partners in a swanky restaurant.

In Azerbaijan, where they were celebrating the Mohabbat Daagh Ki Soorat actor’s birthday, the couple posted several PDA-filled Instagram posts in which they expressed their overwhelming love for one another.

Messages of congratulations have been posted across various social media sites for the Dil Tanha Tanha actor.

To begin, Ahmed celebrated his 31st birthday this year.

 

