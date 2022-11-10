Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit

Articles
Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.

Hiba has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. She is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos.

Have a look!

 

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral

She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. On the work front, she is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.

