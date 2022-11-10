Hiba Bukhari flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit

Hiba flaunts her desi style in a stunning outfit.

She is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.

Hiba has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. She is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral

