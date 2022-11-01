Hilaria Baldwin shares whether she plans on expanding her family

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria gave birth to her seventh child, Ilaria, last month.

The Baldwin brood might have finished developing.

Hilaria Baldwin declared she was done having children after giving birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin last month. At least that is what she believes.

“I would have said before, definitely done,” the 38-year-old told a magazine. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me—so, time will tell.”

The couple—who have been married since 2012—share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20 months, and daughter Ilaria, who was born on Sept. 22. (The 30 Rock alum, 64, is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.)

Despite the newborn’s arrival, Hilaria confessed that things haven’t changed much with the busy Baldwin family. “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos,” she explained. “We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

Although Hilaria enjoys having a large house, she has previously acknowledged that managing the demands of her seven children while avoiding mommy guilt may be difficult.

“I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be,” she wrote on her Sept. 26 Instagram Story, accompanied by a selfie of her with children Eduardo and Lucia. “Am I getting it right? Def not all the time. Mama Guilt? Obviously.”