Hilarie Burton calls out Candace Caeron; Jeffrey Dean defends her

Hilarie Burton responded to Candace Cameron Bure’s comments on “traditional marriage”.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stood behind his wife.

He penned an open letter to his wife, applauding her for her “words AND timing”.

After Candace Cameron Bure referred to Hilarie Burton as a “bigot” for her remarks regarding “traditional marriage,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan applauded the actress for her “words AND timing.” Read his letter.

The actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is backing up his wife.

After Hilarie Burton expressed her opinions on Candace Cameron Bure’s statement that the Great American Family network “will keep conventional marriage at the core” in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal on Twitter, the actor stood behind Hilarie Burton.

Hilarie posted on Twitter on November 14 in response to Candace’s remarks, who also serves as the network’s chief creative officer “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

The next day, Jeffrey added his own opinions to the conversation.

He replied to Hilarie’s Twitter on November 15 with, “How’d I miss this twit?!,” “Who the f–k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X.”

In a subsequent tweet, the star of The Walking Dead continued, “‘Make your money honey.’ Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing.”

JoJo Siwa, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, expressed anger about Candace’s remarks as well.

This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people, the former Nickelodeon star, who also feuded with Candace earlier this year, wrote in an Instagram post on November 15.

The former cast member of Full House addressed the criticism she received, telling E! News in a statement, “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

In the statement from November 16, Candace continued, “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

“I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.”

She added, “I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling.”

