Hilary Duff called out the publisher of Aaron Carter’s unfinished

The former Lizzie McGuire actor criticized Aaron’s book publisher Ballast Books for revealing its intention to publish his incomplete memoir in the wake of the passing of ex-boyfriend and fellow Disney alum Aaron Carter.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death”, she said in a statement obtained by E! News, “there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

She continued, “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

After spending three years interviewing Aaron Carter, who passed away on November 5 at the age of 34, Andy Symonds wrote the autobiography, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life. It will now be available on November 15.

Aaron’s management team also released a statement on Nov. 10 condemning the book, saying they would like to “thank Hilary Duff for her statement” as well. “In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases,” the management team said. “This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.”

They demanded that all illegal content be deleted and that nothing else be made public “without consent from his family, friends, and associates.”

The “I Want Candy” singer, who is the brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, was discovered dead in his bathtub at his Lancaster, California, residence. Toxicology reports will determine the exact cause of death.

Prince, a 12-month-old kid he had with his former fiancée Melanie Martin, was the only child he

When Aaron died, Hilary posted a tribute that remembered her former boyfriend fondly.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Hilary, 35, wrote on Instagram On Nov. 5. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

