Hilary Duff criticizes deplorable publisher of her ex Aaron Carter’s unfinished book

The publisher Hilary Duff, ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s posthumous biography, which will be available for purchase next week, has angered her.

Duff attacked Ballast Books after the Post got an exclusive passage from the unfinished book that claimed the ex-lovers “lost [their] virginity to each other]” when they were preteens.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star, 35, told on Thursday, “It’s incredibly unfortunate that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher who seems to be irresponsibly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking the adequate time or care to fact check the authenticity of his work.”

Aaron’s entire story being reduced to what appears to be unconfirmed click-bait for financial gain is awful, she continued.

“In no way do I support shining any light on what is so blatantly a callous, ignorant money grab,” she said.

Only 10 days after the troubled celebrity was discovered dead in his bathtub on November 5, “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,” which was co-written over a three-year period with novelist Andy Symonds, will be released.

Although the results of a toxicology test are still awaiting, the 34-year-old singer’s body was reportedly surrounded by numerous cans of compressed air and prescription medication bottles.

The book, according to the Post, recounts Carter’s early 2000s relationship with Duff and asserts that the two had their first ever sexual encounter “in a hotel.”

The text reads, “I suppose it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember.” “When her friends entered, we just yelled at them to leave.” By then, Carter would have been 12 years old.

The teen stars had a sporadic relationship from 2000 to 2003 before calling it quits because of the famed Lindsay Lohan love triangle.

Despite the way their romance may have ended, Duff wrote a heartfelt eulogy for her ex-boyfriend after learning of his passing.

The actress posted on Instagram, “For Aaron- I’m profoundly sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.

“You had an incredibly effervescent charm… My teenage self loved you a lot, dude.

Carter could “rest comfortably,” Duff wrote, adding that she was “sending love” to his distraught family.

