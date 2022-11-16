Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel, “What she is trying to do”
Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel, “What she is trying to do”

Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel, “What she is trying to do”

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel, “What she is trying to do”

Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel

Advertisement

Lollywood actress Hira Mani is a diva herself. Her popular drama “Do Bol” is still vivid in viewers’ memories. She is a television industry fashion star who never fails to dazzle fans with her flawless sense of style.

After marrying Mani, Hira Mani started working in showbiz sector. The two have collaborated frequently on plays and telefilms in addition to the numerous shows they have hosted together. Hira Mani has put a lot of effort into making a name for herself in the field. With roles in dramas like Kashf, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Sun Yaara, she is currently one of the prominent actors in the industry. Although she is adored for her acting abilities, she is not only renowned for it.

Hira enjoys life and communicates with her countless followers on social media.

Here is Hira’s new reel and her perspective on how to look good, which you can also refer to as an instruction on how to dry your hair:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

People’s reactions to Hira Mani’s most recent hair flips are here, and many are confused by what Hira is actually doing.

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

Advertisement

 

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

Advertisement

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

 

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

Advertisement

People Are Confused By Hira Mani's Latest Reel

Also Read

Hira Mani channels her inner diva in a purple saree and rainbow blouse
Hira Mani channels her inner diva in a purple saree and rainbow blouse

Hira Mani shared her latest pictures on Instagram wearing a purple saree....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya gets legally name
Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya gets legally name
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story