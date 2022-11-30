Advertisement
Hira Mani Style Video Confuses Netizens

Hira Mani has changed dramatically throughout the years. Hira got her start in the industry after marrying Mani, who was known for his comedy and road shows. She also joined her spouse on the Hum 2 Humara Show. Hira later became an actress, making her debut in Preet Na Kariyo Koi. Hira had a significant physical transformation and shed a significant amount of weight before becoming an actress.

Hira has been experimenting a lot with her style recently, and she has been showing off both eastern and western clothes, which she can pull off very well given her height. Hira experimented with a new look by tying her hair in a tight braid and wearing it with a silk shirt and black jeans. She paired it with gold jewellery and filmed a style video. Hira’s appearance is as follows:

Hira shared this fashion video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

People are divided regarding Hira Mani’s styling video, as evidenced by the following comments:

