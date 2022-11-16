Advertisement
Hoda Kotb reveals why motherhood took her out of her comfort zone

Articles
Hoda Kotb reveals why motherhood took her out of her comfort zone

Hoda Kotb knows how to do a lot of things at once, but being a mom is her most important job.

The co-host of Today with Hoda and Jenna recently thought about how she became a mother after adopting her 5-year-old daughter Haley in 2017 and her 3-year-old daughter Hope in 2019. And the journalist, who has two daughters with her ex-boyfriend Joel Schiffman, is still coming to terms with how big of a decision it was to start a family.

Hoda told that “Sometimes you know something is right, but it will take you out of your comfort zone.” “I think that’s how I felt when I got my girls.”

She also said, “I knew it was the right thing to do, but I also knew it would be the biggest change in my life ever.” She said that she made the choice because she felt it in her heart.

“Sometimes you know when you lay your head down on your pillow,” she said. “You know that’s the right way to go, even if you have some doubts. I think it’s because you grow most when you step out of your comfort zone.”

