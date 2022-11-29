Holly Willoughby along with Fearne Cotton appears in the final episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby spotted enjoying with her retriever Bailey in park
Holly Willoughby was spotted out walking her golden retriever Bailey in a...
Holly Willoughby and her co-star and close friend Fearne Cotton appeared in the finale of Celebrity Juice.
On Tuesday, the 41-year-old broadcaster and radio host reunited with the show’s host Keith Lemon and current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.
Holly shared lovely photos of their reunion on Instagram the following evening, wearing a blue and black striped outfit inspired by Keith.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Holly posed for a cute selfie with Keith, whose true name is Leigh Francis, 48, and Fearne as they celebrated the finale of the 2008-born show.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.