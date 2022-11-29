Advertisement
Holly Willoughby along with Fearne Cotton appears in the final episode of Celebrity Juice

Articles
Holly Willoughby along with Fearne Cotton appears in the final episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby (R) along with Fearne Cotton (L) and Keith Lemon (C) – Instagram

  • Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton appeared in the finale of Celebrity Juice.
  • She reunited with host Keith Lemon and current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.
  • The 41-year-old broadcaster and radio host shared lovely photos of their reunion on Instagram.
Holly Willoughby and her co-star and close friend Fearne Cotton appeared in the finale of Celebrity Juice.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old broadcaster and radio host reunited with the show’s host Keith Lemon and current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

Holly shared lovely photos of their reunion on Instagram the following evening, wearing a blue and black striped outfit inspired by Keith.

 

Holly posed for a cute selfie with Keith, whose true name is Leigh Francis, 48, and Fearne as they celebrated the finale of the 2008-born show.

