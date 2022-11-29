Holly Willoughby along with Fearne Cotton appears in the final episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby (R) along with Fearne Cotton (L) and Keith Lemon (C) – Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton appeared in the finale of Celebrity Juice.

She reunited with host Keith Lemon and current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

The 41-year-old broadcaster and radio host shared lovely photos of their reunion on Instagram.

Advertisement

Holly Willoughby and her co-star and close friend Fearne Cotton appeared in the finale of Celebrity Juice.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old broadcaster and radio host reunited with the show’s host Keith Lemon and current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

Holly shared lovely photos of their reunion on Instagram the following evening, wearing a blue and black striped outfit inspired by Keith.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) Advertisement

Holly posed for a cute selfie with Keith, whose true name is Leigh Francis, 48, and Fearne as they celebrated the finale of the 2008-born show.

Also Read Holly Willoughby spotted enjoying with her retriever Bailey in park Holly Willoughby was spotted out walking her golden retriever Bailey in a...