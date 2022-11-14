Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario supports Pakistani film Joyland

Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario supports the Pakistani film Joyland.

Hollywood A-lister Alexandra Daddario recently spoke out in favour of the Oscar-nominated film Joyland from Pakistan after the Pakistani censor board banned it due to “very offensive material.”

The Percy Jackson actress praised the film on Twitter on Monday, writing, “I want to watch the film which has received a standing ovation at every film festival in the World! We deserve quality literature and film.

The Wildflower actress posted an emoticon of a folded hand.

It is important to note that on November 18, Pakistan would have seen the release of Saim Sadiq’s movie, which won praise from critics throughout the world.

But a week before it was set to be released, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that censors had revoked their “approved decision” because of allegations the film included “very inappropriate material.”

Following this announcement, a number of Pakistani celebrities, including Sajal Aly, Osman Khalid Butt, and others, defended the film and posted their opinions online.

For those who are unaware, the film, which centers on the romance between a middle-class boy and a transgender celebrity, had its debut at Cannes earlier this year and even took home the jury prize in addition to receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed, and Sarwat Gillani played the key parts in the film’s ensemble cast.

