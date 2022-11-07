Horror Hit “Smile” Earns $200 Million Worldwide

Smile is one of the best horror movies of the year so far, and its box office earnings are still going up.

Before it was shown in theatres for the first time in September, the movie was supposed to come out right away on Paramount+.

Putting Smile on the big screen turned out to be a good idea, as the movie made $99.1 million in the United States and another $103.8 million from other countries.

“The phenomenal international success of Smile illustrates what is actually possible when you mix a fantastically sticky marketing strategy with a superbly created high-concept horror picture,” Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins told Variety. Our creative partners, director Parker Finn, the incredible cast, and our top-notch production, marketing, and distribution teams created a movie that can only be viewed in theatres.

Smile has kept horror aficionados in cinemas because to its limited release, good reviews, and word of mouth. Smile’s distinctive marketing effort contributed to its box office success. This involves employing actors to attend MLB games and gaze straight into the camera wearing “SMILE” T-shirts with a scary smile. The film gained popularity through viral actor photos.

Parker Finn wrote and directed Smile. Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan star.

