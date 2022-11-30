Host of DateBaazi Rithvik Dhanjani outlines rules for Gen Z dating.

He is an actor and host with years of expertise in the entertainment business.

he show combines conventional marriage with contemporary dating.

The show combines conventional marriage with contemporary dating.

This show’s trailer has already been released, and it has a hilariously original idea: the person gets to communicate with their potential date’s parents before seeing them in person. Rithvik is thrilled to be a part of this short-form series that debuts on Amazon Mini on December 1. Rithvik expressed his excitement about the show and said he is convinced that Gen Z and Millennials will enjoy it.

“I usually get energized by the things I do and the tasks I do. Even while this program is highly amazing in and of itself, the excitement never truly fades. The whole show is based on the premise that parents should visit and engage with Gen Z culture. It’s entertaining to watch as they experience one culture shock after another, according to the host of the program.

When he first heard about dating, he said, “I was like, “bizarre,” and I had no means of getting my parents to pick a date for me since it would be so terrible. Thus, just the concept of how terrified the singles will be of what their parents will do made me think, “Damn, this is going to be such a fun and a cool event.” Watching this is going to be a lot of fun.

We had a great time working on the show, and I remember one of my first days working there, one of the directors told me, “Whatever project you are working on if the team is really happy and you are enjoying working on the set, it will always translate to the audience.” I am 100 percent certain that this will translate to the audience, and they are going to love it.

The actor lists a few behaviours that should be avoided during dating in order to avoid confusion. “I sense tension and anxiousness,” claimed Rithvik, “all these things have many elements at play. It’s not about someone ghosting you, but for many people, the constant worry of rejection adds a certain amount of anxiety or insecurity. The fact is that social networking does not actually cause rejection anxiety.

Rejection could have its roots in a person’s upbringing, housing, conditioning, or environment. Therefore, I don’t believe I would want to sort of attribute people’s anxiety to the dating game alone. But yeah, many people’s sensitivities are all over the place in this situation, this sense of anxiety when it comes to romantic relationships. It’s because they genuinely are unsure about their goals and foundation.

Let’s go with the flow is a beautiful idea, but follow your own flow, he continued. Make up your own rhythm. People in the modern world tend to go after fast approval and satisfaction. “ki kisine thoda sa pyaar aur thoda sa care dikha diya toh laga arre ye toh jeevan bhar ka pyaar hai” is not a phrase that is used in this sentence. (Someone shows you a little affection, and you respond by saying “This is my lifelong love.”) No, my buddy, that is not how it now operates. You must prioritize taking care of yourself over everything else in the world, maintaining your integrity, knowing what you enjoy and don’t like, and speaking out when something doesn’t sit right with you. In a situation like this, I would leave if I did not feel comfortable with such things.

Rithvik discusses situational relationships and how to maintain healthy unions. “There are numerous choices accessible in these instances. As I previously stated, social media is both beneficial and harmful since, at the end of the day, what is love? Every day, it’s a work in progress. You have to keep falling in love with the same person for years.

For the rest of your life, you won’t experience the initial butterflies and honeymoon period. Moments must be created, and they must be continually improved. When you are working hard, you find companionship. People don’t seem to put forth much effort, in my opinion, partly because they lack a solid sense of self. All of the problems that people are having, including anxiety, and the names they use to describe them (depression, etc.), have their roots in them, not in the other person. In order to understand where this worry and everything else is coming from, I would thus say that everyone needs to sort of look within rather than outside of themselves. The dating game isn’t the only issue, said Rithvik Dhanjani.

