Hotel for the Holidays: Hotel manager Petsch seen in love triangle

‘Hotel for the Holidays’ trailer made available.

Onn Amazon’s new Freevee streaming service.

Hotel Fontaine in New York is a celebrity hotspot during the holiday season.

The first trailer for ‘Hotel for the Holidays’, an upcoming holiday romantic comedy, has been made available on Amazon’s new Freevee streaming service.

The focus of the film is Georgia (Madelaine Petsch), an ambitious hotel manager who oversees the opulent Hotel Fontaine in New York, which hosts a number of famous people.

The celebrity hot spot sees increased business during the holiday season. Georgia is introduced to sophisticated ex-prince Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), who becomes one of two men vying for her affection, along with the hotel’s charming chef Luke, played by Mena Massoud, as she works hard to maintain service at an excellent level.

The opening scene of the trailer features a beautiful shot of the Hotel Fontaine, which is decked out for Christmas and ready to welcome its guests, who range from pop stars to royalty.

The hotel is described as “New York City’s most charming hotel” by manager Georgia, who gleefully greets visitors and goes on to further introduce them to it.

However, this proves to be a rather lofty claim; the hotel is housed in an old building and appears to experience frequent power outages, a problem Georgia is desperate to fix.

Luke is seen listening to Georgia’s issue and giving her some advice. Despite the fact that they are talking about work, there is undeniable chemistry between these two.

Despite being pushed by Luke’s coworker to admit his feelings for Georgia, he appears to be in denial and insists that their relationship is purely platonic.

Luke is seen watching with jealousy as ex-prince Raymond approaches Georgia without thinking twice. It is at that precise moment that Luke decides to overcome his hesitation.

As more employees are seen enjoying romantic moments with their own significant others, the love bug spreads throughout the hotel.

The first holiday film to be made available on Amazon Freevee, the company’s free, ad-supported streaming service, is Hotel for the Holidays.

As a result, no subscription fee is required to view the film. In the ensemble cast of Hotel for the Holidays, Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods), Jami Belushi (According to Jim), Neil Crone (It), and Jayne Eastwood are featured (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

The movie’s script was written by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews, and Ron Oliver directed it. The film’s creators are Motion Picture Corporation of America representative Amy Krell and Brad Krevoy, who also serves as executive producer alongside Lorenzo Nardini. David Anselmo, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Ernie Barbarash are additional producers.

On December 2, Hotel for the Holidays makes its debut. View the movie’s trailer and read the official synopsis below:

A group of employees and visitors at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City revolve around one another in the movie Hotel for the Holidays. Georgia, played by Madelaine Petsch, is a driven young woman who manages a posh hotel that draws a variety of visitors, including heartbroken singles, a notorious pop star, and a recently deposed European ex-prince, all seeking refuge from their daily lives during the holidays.

Georgia’s professional and personal lives become entangled when she is pitted against Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), the affluent ex-prince staying at the hotel over the holidays, and the hotel chef Luke (Mena Massoud). The tales of Georgia and the colourful guests of the hotel converge as they unintentionally discover inspiration, love, and friendship.

