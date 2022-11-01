Hotel issues apology to Virat Kohli, fires staff for security breach

India loves Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Today, the Indian cricketer is back in the news for another reason.

Virat’s Perth hotel room went viral on social media today.

Advertisement

India loves Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Their wonderful love story and cute family draw attention. Their social media photos set relationship goals. Today, the Indian cricketer is back in the news for another reason. Virat’s Perth hotel room went viral on social media today. The Indian cricketer and Anushka posted the fan’s footage on their Instagram accounts to criticise the intrusion. Latest reports say Virat’s hotel apologised.

After Virat Kohli uploaded the fan-shot video, Crown Perth, where the Indian men’s cricket team stayed for the match against South Africa, apologised, according to Indian Express. “We deeply apologise to the guest affected and will continue to take the appropriate efforts to ensure this stays an isolated event,” the hotel said. The persons implicated have been stood aside and removed from the Crown account.”

Fan-shared Virat Kohli room video

In the viral video, Viral Kohli shows his shoes, personal care, and everyday requirements. The fan called the video “King Kohli’s Hotel Room”.

Leaked hotel room footage angers Virat Kohli.

Virat tweeted: “I’ve always admired fans’ excitement to see and meet their favourite players. But this film is horrible and made me anxious about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my hotel room, where can I expect any personal space? This extremism and privacy invasion are unacceptable. Please don’t exploit people’s privacy.”

Advertisement

Anushka then re-posted Virat’s video on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve seen fans be cruel before, but this is the worst. Anyone who believes celebrity ho! Deal karna padega, you are part of the problem. Self-control helps everyone. In your bedroom, where is the line?”

Also Read Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went to see American vocalist Krishna Das...