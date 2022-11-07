Advertisement
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make criticising the royal family?

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

A royal expert was shocked by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to “trash the royal family,” even though they got what they wanted.

During the Paul Murray Live show on Sunday, royal commentator Russell Myers said: “They wanted to leave the Royal Family.” “They’ve earned a huge amount of money, hundreds of millions of dollars in the process, and yet they have just been trashing the royal family.”

The expert said, “They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way.”

Myers kept saying, “One would’ve thought that they would’ve just disappeared into the Californian sunset, been happy to make a bit of money, and just forged their own life—but no.”

Myers said this about Harry’s planned autobiography: “Is it sort of score-settling? Is it a purposeful act that he just wants to get back at his family?” I suppose we’ll just have to see. “The world will be watching, that’s for sure.”

The moves of Lilibet and Archie’s parents have made people wonder about them. Some royal fans and experts believe that these people are getting paid to hurt the royal family.

Since they stopped being senior working royals, Harry and Meghan have apparently become a pain for the palace.

