Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Humaima Malick reveals what loss she faced working with Emraan Hashmi
Humaima Malick reveals what loss she faced working with Emraan Hashmi

Humaima Malick reveals what loss she faced working with Emraan Hashmi

Articles
Advertisement
Humaima Malick reveals what loss she faced working with Emraan Hashmi

Humaima Malick reveals what loss she faced working with Emraan Hashmi

Advertisement

Humaima Malick, a beautiful and well-known actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has made an important revelation about working with Emraan Hashmi after many years.

Recently, The Legend of Maula Jutt actress said in an interview that the people of Pakistan have not forgotten her work with Emraan Hashmi and that, till now, they have taunted her about it.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

Advertisement

Even when I shared photos of Emraan Hashmi performing Umrah, he said, people commented and asked, “Is Imran Hashmi not remembered?”He said that I am not ashamed to work with Emraan Hashmi because I have not done such a wrong thing.

According to Humaima Malick, an actor has no boundaries; he can do anything, and secondly, when he worked with Emraan, who was young at the time, she did not know that the people of Pakistan liked her.

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

Advertisement

There will be anger at work. She apologized to the nation for working with Emraan Hashmi.

She said that if the Bollywood actor had committed any sins, then the Muslims would wash away his sins by saying bad things to Emraan Hashmi.

It should be noted that actress Humaima worked with Emraan in the 2014 Bollywood film “Natwar Laal,” in which she also danced in the item song.

Also Read

Humaima Malick spoke in support of brother Feroze khan
Humaima Malick spoke in support of brother Feroze khan

Humaima Malick discussed the wonderful relationship she has with her brother Feroze...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry assured he is ‘only a plane crash away’ from becoming King
Prince Harry assured he is ‘only a plane crash away’ from becoming King
Kiara Advani’s brother shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony
Kiara Advani’s brother shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony
Rajkummar Rao's heartwarming letter to his wife
Rajkummar Rao's heartwarming letter to his wife
Ali Fazal poses with Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise during the Oscars luncheon
Ali Fazal poses with Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise during the Oscars luncheon
Gerard Pique discusses Shakira for the first time after spilt
Gerard Pique discusses Shakira for the first time after spilt
Reconciliation unlikely between King Charles and Prince Harry
Reconciliation unlikely between King Charles and Prince Harry
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story