Humaima Malick reveals what loss she faced working with Emraan Hashmi

Humaima Malick, a beautiful and well-known actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has made an important revelation about working with Emraan Hashmi after many years.

Recently, The Legend of Maula Jutt actress said in an interview that the people of Pakistan have not forgotten her work with Emraan Hashmi and that, till now, they have taunted her about it.

Even when I shared photos of Emraan Hashmi performing Umrah, he said, people commented and asked, “Is Imran Hashmi not remembered?”He said that I am not ashamed to work with Emraan Hashmi because I have not done such a wrong thing.

According to Humaima Malick, an actor has no boundaries; he can do anything, and secondly, when he worked with Emraan, who was young at the time, she did not know that the people of Pakistan liked her.

There will be anger at work. She apologized to the nation for working with Emraan Hashmi.

She said that if the Bollywood actor had committed any sins, then the Muslims would wash away his sins by saying bad things to Emraan Hashmi.

It should be noted that actress Humaima worked with Emraan in the 2014 Bollywood film “Natwar Laal,” in which she also danced in the item song.

