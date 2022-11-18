Humaima Malick’s dance rehearsal for Lux Style Awards goes viral

Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick
It appears that Lollywood superstar Humaima Malick will ignite the stage with her electrifying dance performance as Lux Style Awards preparations get underway.
Although the Bol actor was sighted today during a dancing rehearsal, the production team has remained mum on the subject. According to rumors, the dance performance will be a big one, and Humaima is working hard to get ready for the show’s grand finale.
Earlier in an interview, Humaima expressed her unwavering love for Feroze, she said, “I love him the way Daaroo used to love Noori. Feroze Khan is my life, if I’m heart he’s my heart beat,I love him the way Daaroo used to love Noori and Noori used to love Daaroo that’s how I love Feroze and Feroze loves me, we have unconditional and an intense love, I love him”
On the work front, Malick recently played a crucial part in The Legend of Maula Jatt. An international and domestic audience praised the blockbuster film that Bilal Lashari’s idea turned into.
