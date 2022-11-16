Humayun Saeed responds to Shaan Shahid’s insensitive remark.

Shaan Shahid has appeared in both Urdu and Punjabi movies.

Shaan has been easily surpassed by Humayun Saeed in terms of star power and popularity.

Humayun Saeed, the star of The Crown, responded to Shaan Shaid’s criticism on Tuesday and gained admirers with his polite and amusing response. He tweeted in response to the Zarrar star’s criticism,

The actor closed his tweet with “All the best Shaan bhai” after promoting Shaan’s movie and citing its November 25 release date.

He wrote that, “Idhar bhi jaonga aur udhar bhi jaonga… Aur zarrar dekhne bhi jaonga…”

For background, it should be noted that renowned actor Shaan Shahid criticized the Pakistani film industry for not experimenting with various genres in an interview with a local media site yesterday. He also made fun of the successful movies Punjab Nahi Jaungi and London Nahi Jaunga, both directed by Humayun Saeed.

“There are numerous topics that the directors are not touching, and they are not exploring the horror genre, which has a lot more to be done,” he remarked. There is a whole sci-fi subgenre that filmmakers won’t even approach.

He added, “It can only be done if we move on from Ider Nahi Jaungi and Uder Nhi Jaungi sort of films.”

One of the most well-known actors in Pakistani cinema, Shaan Shahid has appeared in both Urdu and Punjabi movies. He is widely known for his roles in popular movies like Khuda Kay Liye and Waar by Bilal Lashari. The next action movie Zarrar, which is scheduled for release later this month, will have the seasoned actor as the lead.

Humayun Saeed, on the other hand, is at the top of his game. He had a terrific year thanks to the box office success of London Nahi Jaunga and even made his Netflix debut on the hit series The Crown, where his portrayal of Dr. Hasnat Khan is already causing quite a stir online.

but it is encouraging to see him respect his elder and peer rather than start a small spat.

