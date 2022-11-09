Humayun Saeed steals spotlight At The Crown Premiere

Advertisement
Articles
Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has dominated the screens for many years. He has established himself in the profession as one of the most notable and top actors in Pakistan thanks to his excellent performance and endearing nature. One of the modest performers in the entertainment sector is known as Humayun.

Humayun’s career is moving into a new phase as he prepares to join the top actors in Hollywood. He has been in one of Netflix’s most popular shows, The Crown, where he plays Dr. Hasnat Khan, who was Lady Diana’s ex-husband. Since the news spread, his fans have been looking forward to it, and his first look has been liked by a lot of people.

The season 5 premiere of The Crown happened after a long wait, and Humayun Saeed looked cool at the event. We also got to see our own Dr. Hasnat Khan with Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the new Lady Diana in the series.

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

Next Story