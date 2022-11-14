‘Hunchback Of Notre Dame’ Satire ‘Quasi’ Set

Quasi is a forthcoming satirical comedy from Searchlight Pictures and Broken Lizard.

Quasi, a forthcoming satirical comedy from Searchlight Pictures and Broken Lizard, will make its debut on April 20, 2023, according to Deadline. The novella The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo will be parodied in the movie. It will make its premiere exclusively on all Disney-affiliated streaming platforms globally, including Disney+ everywhere else and Star+ in Latin America as well as Hulu in the United States.

The film’s logline reads, “Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.” Additional details about the upcoming project are being kept under wraps. The upcoming satire could offer spectators lots of chuckles while bringing something unique to the table thanks to an intriguing premise that differs from prior tellings of the narrative.

Along with fellow Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, director Kevin Heffernan wrote the script. Alongside Adrianne Palicki (The Orville), the group will also appear in the movie in unspecified roles. Despite the fact that the movie’s release date hasn’t been formally announced, it won’t be surprising if a trailer is on the way soon.

The 2001 comedy Super Troopers and its 2018 sequel are among the best-known works by Broken Lizard, who also wrote and starred in both. A third film in the series is now under production. With the crew now working on a humorous interpretation of the well-known tale, Quasi might make for an entertaining experience for fans when it eventually premieres on streaming in the spring of 2019.

The original novel, which was first published in 1831, is still one of the most well-known works of French literature, having inspired numerous stage and screen versions. An older illustration is the story’s silent film adaptation from 1923, which starred Lon Chaney as Quasimodo. However, a lot of people might have happy recollections of the Disney adaptation’s 1996 animated musical, which had Tom Hulce (Amadeus) as the voice of the title character. A live-action feature adaption was previously hinted at by Disney, but no further information has been released. Only time will tell if the upcoming new edition of the classic novel adds another outstanding chapter to the tale’s enduring legacy.

On April 20, 2023, Quasi will make its debut exclusively on Disney's streaming services.