Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Abbas gets hilarious response from public over his legs

Imran Abbas gets hilarious response from public over his legs

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Abbas gets hilarious response from public over his legs

Imran Abbas gets hilarious response from public over his legs

Advertisement

Imran Abbas is the most attractive and handsome actor in Pakistan, and viewers adore him for his captivating on-screen presence. He is among the most popular male celebrities on Instagram, after all. Without a doubt, Imran is a really attractive performer. He gained notoriety for his outstanding performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Because of his excellent acting as a broken lover, the drama was a success.

Imran Abbas enjoys traveling, and he frequently shares photos from his travels on Instagram. The charming actor is now enjoying a fantastic time in Sydney, Australia. Imran submitted stunning images taken beside a lovely river, and he also included a well-known poem by Munir Niazi in the text. Take a look at the lovely images:

Advertisement

Fans, however, spotted his photos and made humorous comments in addition to praising his Glowy legs. “He’s Imran Abbas from the face and Kareena from the legs,” a supporter remarked. Girls claimed that he has more glowing legs than they do. Many individuals claimed that the shorts are inappropriately fitting for a boy their age. Here are some comments:

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Advertisement

 

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Advertisement

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Advertisement

 

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Advertisement

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Hilarious Comments on Imran Abbas Showing Off His Glowy Legs

Also Read

Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video
Watch: Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share BTS video

Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas share a BTS video. Muneer is known...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story