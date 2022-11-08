In her most recent interview, Meghan Markle used it to “tee up” Netflix docuseries

We’re trusting our story to someone else,” Meghan told Variety.

Meghan Markle has been accused of using her latest Netflix interview to draw attention to the upcoming Netflix docuseries she and Prince Harry are making.

The Duchess of Sussex told the magazine Variety, “We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

“For me, having worked on “Suits,” it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view.” “That’s been really fun,” she said.

“Honestly, Megan’s pretty media savvy because [she] actually used this interview to talk about The Cut interview and […] to kind of hype up this Netflix docuseries that she and Harry are doing,” Rachel added.

“She confirmed that there will be a docuseries on Netflix about her and Harry’s lives, but she’s kind of priming the pump here, which is a classic media training trick.”

“She says that it isn’t necessarily the way she and Harry would have told it—sshe’s smart.” Obviously, they’ve seen it. Obviously, they disagree with parts of it and how it was told.

“So this is actually a smart media tactic to get out in front of it and say, ‘Hey, this is coming out.'” “It’s not how we would have told it,” she said.