Internet users recreate popular dance video of Ayesha

Internet users recreate popular dance videos of Ayesha. Users of social media have stated that making memes is their favourite activity.

While the young Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral dancing video is taking over the internet, internet users have taken this as a challenge and are hard at work making their own versions of similarly legendary but perhaps less endearing videos.

Millions of young men and women tried their luck at recreating the dance in the viral video that made Bollywood and Lollywood performers swoon, but only a few did so with style.

An internet video of a young man mimicking Ayesha’s dance choreography has gained a lot of attention. Netizens are wondering who performed it better, whether the boy danced for laughs or genuinely tried to.

For the uninitiated, the young girl can be seen dancing in the video to a version of Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar.

