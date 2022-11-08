Advertisement
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s adorable clicks with Kabir

Articles
  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s adorable clicks with Kabir.
  • Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry.
  • She has 9.1 million followers on her Instagram account.
Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

Iqra and Yasir had a beautiful family day with Kabir. They shared pictures of themselves enjoying time with their beautiful son.

Take a look!

She has 9.1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

