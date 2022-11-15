Iqra Aziz treats fans with latest photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Iqra Aziz treats fans with the latest photoshoot.
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, and many more.
The loveable actress Iqra Aziz, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character in the drama serial Suno Chanda, has treated fans with her elegant looks.

Taking to Instagram, Yumna has shared a few beautiful snaps and left fans gushing over her.

Take a look!

 

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Actress Iqra is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got famous in less time.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

