Iqra Aziz treats fans with latest photoshoot

‘Suno Chanda’ couple Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed are back on the screen together
Iqra Aziz is a famous Pakistani actress who became well-known because of...
The loveable actress Iqra Aziz, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character in the drama serial Suno Chanda, has treated fans with her elegant looks.
Taking to Instagram, Yumna has shared a few beautiful snaps and left fans gushing over her.
Take a look!
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Actress Iqra is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got famous in less time.
She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.