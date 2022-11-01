Is Meghan Markle threat to Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton reportedly felt the need to “up her game” after Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Kate has won hearts with her vivacious attitude and people-friendly activities, no matter what.

The former Suits actress was the “breakout star” of the foursome.

Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry required Kate Middleton to alter her tactics.

According to a royal analyst, the Princess of Wales felt frightened by the success of the former Suits actress.

Katie Nicholl, author of ‘The New Royals,’ asserts in her book: “The Cambridges had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together. But Meghan was the ‘breakout star’ of the foursome.

Nicholl noted, “She was polished, passionate, and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case.”

According to the author, “that was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable.”

After Meghan’s entrance into the palace, the mother-of-three supposedly realized she needed to “up her game” to top Meghan’s popularity.

