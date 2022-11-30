Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Is Prince William, Kate Middleton to meet Joe Biden on US visit?

Is Prince William, Kate Middleton to meet Joe Biden on US visit?

Articles
Advertisement
Is Prince William, Kate Middleton to meet Joe Biden on US visit?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to meet President Joe Biden on US visit

Advertisement
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to arrive in Boston on December 2.
  • President Joe Biden is set to visit Boston for an event.
  • British media stated that William and the president’s teams are eager to schedule a meeting.
Advertisement

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton hope to meet President Joe Biden when the royal couple visits the United States.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to arrive in Boston on December 2 for the award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize.

On the same day, Biden is set to appear in Boston for another event.

The British media stated that William and the president’s teams are hurrying to schedule a meeting.

The White House says the President will be in the region for a political fundraiser.

A report in Daily Express indicated that there are challenges managing the logistics of the meeting between two excessively filled schedules.

Advertisement

The media stated that the royals are making the trip a brief fly-by with a three-day stay which will hopefully see them meet with the President on Friday.

Neither the White House nor Kensington Palace has commented publicly on the possibility of a presidential meeting with the royal couple.

Also Read

Prince William & Kate Middleton are very excited to visit the US
Prince William & Kate Middleton are very excited to visit the US

Kate and William's three-day US vacation ends Friday. The prize is the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 amasses INR 4.3 crore on Day 14
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 amasses INR 4.3 crore on Day 14
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Shah Rukh Khan discloses details about his upcoming film 'Dunki'
Shah Rukh Khan discloses details about his upcoming film 'Dunki'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story