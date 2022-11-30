Is Prince William, Kate Middleton to meet Joe Biden on US visit?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to meet President Joe Biden on US visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to arrive in Boston on December 2.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Boston for an event.

British media stated that William and the president’s teams are eager to schedule a meeting.

The White House says the President will be in the region for a political fundraiser.

A report in Daily Express indicated that there are challenges managing the logistics of the meeting between two excessively filled schedules.

The media stated that the royals are making the trip a brief fly-by with a three-day stay which will hopefully see them meet with the President on Friday.

Neither the White House nor Kensington Palace has commented publicly on the possibility of a presidential meeting with the royal couple.

