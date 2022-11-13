Is Tonight’s ‘SNL’ new? What we Know about upcoming episode

Saturday, November 12 update: Will tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live be new? Yes! The presenter of tonight’s SNL, Dave Chapelle, is back, and the musical guests are the hip-hop group Black Star.

The show continues the custom of inviting the comedian on after an election. This will be Chapelle’s third time serving as host.

Following the departure of several cast members, including fans’ favorites Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Redd, Saturday Night Live has a very different look this year.

However, Season 48 has introduced newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker to audiences.

Miles Teller of Top Gun: Maverick and musical guest Kendrick Lamar have hosted so far this season.

Other hosts include Brendan Gleeson, who was promoting his new film The Banshees of Inisherin with musical guest Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow, who both served as hosts and musical guests on recent episodes of Season 48.

Owen Wilson emceed the season’s opening episode last year, and episodes that followed were hosted by celebrities like Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Ki Is Season 48 going to be able to match the laughter that Season 47 provided?

On Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, NBC broadcasts Saturday Night Live.

It is also streamed live on Peacock at the same time.

On Peacock and Hulu, you may watch any of the Season 47 prior episodes of Saturday Night Live.

