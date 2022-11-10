Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ishaan Khatter REVEALS what he ‘regrets’ from his last relationship

Ishaan Khatter REVEALS what he ‘regrets’ from his last relationship

Articles
Advertisement
Ishaan Khatter REVEALS what he ‘regrets’ from his last relationship

Ishaan Khatter REVEALS what he ‘regrets’ from his last relationship

Advertisement
  • Well, Ishaan Khatter is one of the best actors of his generation, and his new movie, Phone Bhoot, is doing really well right now.
  • Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi play important roles in the movie as well.
  • Ishaan has been doing a lot of publicity lately, and he recently talked to the media about his relationship with Ananya Panday.
Advertisement

Fans have always been aware of the identities of the individuals who are romantically involved with Bollywood stars. The fans have always been interested in knowing what the celebrities do in their spare time. Ishaan Khatter is widely regarded as one of the most talented performers of his age, and the box office performance of his most recent film, Phone Bhoot, has been quite encouraging. In addition, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi also have significant parts to perform in the film. Ishaan has been quite public lately, and he recently discussed his relationship with Ananya Panday with the media. He has also been doing a lot of PR recently.

Ishaan Khatter was asked about his ex-girlfriend. Phone Bhoot’s performer became friendlier. He didn’t know whether the link had altered or if He had. He claimed he won’t be affected by others’ successes or failures.

Ishaan Khatter lovesick.
Ishaan Khatter overcommitted. Isaiah “It’s optional. Kind. Not regretting being honest. I am. Balance is needed occasionally.” Ishaan regrets not calling more. He never regretted not acting.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor talks about box office clash with ex Ishaan Khatter
Janhvi Kapoor talks about box office clash with ex Ishaan Khatter

On Friday, Ishaan starred in the thriller Phone Bhoot, which also opened...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story