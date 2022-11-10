Ishaan Khatter REVEALS what he ‘regrets’ from his last relationship

Well, Ishaan Khatter is one of the best actors of his generation, and his new movie, Phone Bhoot, is doing really well right now.

Fans have always been aware of the identities of the individuals who are romantically involved with Bollywood stars. The fans have always been interested in knowing what the celebrities do in their spare time. Ishaan Khatter is widely regarded as one of the most talented performers of his age, and the box office performance of his most recent film, Phone Bhoot, has been quite encouraging. In addition, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi also have significant parts to perform in the film. Ishaan has been quite public lately, and he recently discussed his relationship with Ananya Panday with the media. He has also been doing a lot of PR recently.

Ishaan Khatter was asked about his ex-girlfriend. Phone Bhoot’s performer became friendlier. He didn’t know whether the link had altered or if He had. He claimed he won’t be affected by others’ successes or failures.

