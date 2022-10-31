Jaideep Ahlawat shares update on Anushka Sharma’s show

Jaideep Ahlawat’s acting in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One-Man Army, Raazi, and many others has won over audiences.

But the role of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, a web show backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma, is the one that people like him best for.

This crime-thriller show’s first season came out in 2020, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season.

He said the second segment will film in November. “It’ll happen in 10 days” (from the shoot). We concluded shooting Devotion (Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X) and started Paatal Lok Season 2. An Action Hero opens December 2. Aanand L. Rai Sir, T-Series, and Anirudh Iyer produced and directed it. Ayushmann (Khurrana) bhai and I are in it. “He created a fantastic movie,” adds Jaideep Ahlawat.

Paatal Lok 2: Jaideep Ahlawat

“Abhi chaar mahine, saade chaar, Paatal Lok mein ediyan ragdin jayengi,” he adds. I’ll spend four to four-and-a-half months on Paatal Lok 2. I’ll try to inform the audience the truth about a serious matter written beautifully.

Season 1 of Paatal Lok included numerous actors, including Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee.

