James Cameron Says He’ll Stop Making ‘Avatar’ Movies

How well Avatar: The Way of Water fares next month — 13 years after the record-breaking original — will determine if the franchise continues beyond the third feature.

Cameron: “The market may say we’re done in three months.” “Or we may be semi-done, meaning ‘Let’s finish the tale in movie three and not carry on eternally’ if it’s not lucrative.

“We’re in a different world than when I wrote this” “It’s rampant and streaming. Or we might remind folks why they go to the theatre.”

Cameron claimed The Way of Water is a unique cinematic experience, but “how many people care now?”

Cameron said that a sequel must be “surprising in a way that doesn’t turn people off.” He then said that he had some ideas for the upcoming sequel that he had saved for Avatar 3.

Cameron: “I cut a few things from Avatar 2 that I want to put back in Avatar 3.” The director said that making more Avatar movies is “horribly expensive.”

Cameron: “Before the epidemic, making a movie this expensive was a risky business.” “We have to watch what happens right now. I’m sure that the three hours we spend together will be amazing.”

Cameron, who directed Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Aliens, and Titanic, said that the Avatar sequels might not do well at the box office and hinted in July that he might not direct the next parts of the series.