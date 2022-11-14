James Mangold: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer coming out soon

An Indiana Jones television adaption may soon be debuting.

On the small screen via Disney+.

A trailer for the film was screened behind closed doors at D23 Expo in September.

The director of what is presently expected to be Harrison Ford’s final trip as the intrepid archaeologist has assured we will be seeing more of Indy soon, following last week’s news.

Even though the eagerly awaited picture won’t be released until next summer, it appears that fans will get their first real look at it within the next month. When it does, however, this should provide fans with plenty of holiday pleasure.

When a curious fan asked the director James Mangold on Twitter when the next piece of promotional material could be anticipated, Mangold replied, “Less than 30 days.”

Though Mangold didn’t say it outright, it would make sense if the promotional material was a new trailer. During Kathleen Kennedy’s Lucasfilms event at the D23 Expo in Anaheim in September, a trailer for the film was screened behind closed doors.

The date would also make sense in terms of pairing it with Avatar: The Way of Water, another Disney project scheduled for a December 16 theatrical release, for maximum exposure.

It would be a wise move to attach the trailer to what may very well be the most watched film of the year to assure that the video would receive a lot of attention.

In May, at the Lucasfilm panel during Star Wars Celebration, the first still from the film was unveiled. It featured Indiana Jones traversing a dilapidated bridge inside of what appeared to be a cave, and of course, the picture had a silhouette of his fabled fedora.

The members of the production crew are still closely guarding the details of Indiana Jones 5’s story. Motion capture sensors have been seen on Ford’s face, which may support certain rumours that Indy may eventually be de-aged in the movie.

Additionally, a set video from the previous year strongly suggested that Indy’s old foes, the Nazis, would be making a comeback as his final foe to vanquish.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann are among the film’s additional cast members.

Mangold also serves as the film’s director and co-writer, alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. John Williams, a legendary composer, is back to oversee the music for Ford’s final performance as Indy.

