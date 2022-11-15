Jamie Lee Curtis wants to work with Lindsay Lohan again

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to return to Freaky Friday and any film with her body-swapping daughter.

The actress spoke at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

“There’s nothing I’d love more than to work with her again, now that we’re both 20 years older,” Curtis, 63, adds.

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to return to Freaky Friday and any film with her body-swapping daughter. The actress spoke at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

“There’s nothing I’d love more than to work with her again, now that we’re both 20 years older,” Curtis, 63, adds. Though Curtis is open to collaborate with Lohan on any project, she’s been especially floating the idea of a Freaky Friday sequel lately and told that it’s more than just wishful thinking.

Curtis says, “We’re discussing” about a sequel to Mark Waters’ 2003 adaptation of Mary Rodgers’ 1972 book. There’s nice conversation. Curtis first pitched Freaky Friday 2 on The View in October, saying she’d love to play Lohan’s “old grandma.”

“Lindsay gets to be the hot granny who’s pleased with Mark Harmon,” Curtis remarked. “I want Lindsay to be the hot grandma and to deal with toddlers today. I want to be an old-woman helicopter parent today.”

Lohan, 36, embraced the notion of creating a sequel during a November interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She informed Jimmy Fallon that she originally heard about the notion while working on another project. “I was shooting at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, so I had to remind myself, ‘I’m on set, I have to concentrate.’ I got more excited when she said Freaky Friday 2.”

Advertisement

Lohan told Fallon, “We’d both be for it.”

Curtis said she and Lohan have stayed in contact since filming Freaky Friday. “We’ve maintained connected through her travels and time abroad,” says Curtis. “We’ve always spoken.”

She said that Lohan is “very happy” living in Dubai, married, and finally back on film. “My baby is grown up!” Curtis posted on Instagram after Lohan’s latest movie, Falling for Christmas, was released.

Also Read Jamie Lee Curtis: The Haunted Mansion movie is coming up well Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the upcoming Haunted Mansion film. Praised Justin...