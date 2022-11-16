Advertisement
Jana Kramer REVEALS dating Chris Evans

Articles
  • The One Tree Hill actress disclosed she dated Captain America’s Chris Evans on her podcast.
  • Kramer revealed the “embarrassing” toilet episode she says is why he ghosted her.
  • Jana Cramer said on her show “”He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob hottie.
Jana Kramer reflects about her short-lived romance with Chris Evans. The One Tree Hill actress disclosed she dated Captain America’s Chris Evans on her podcast. Kramer revealed the “embarrassing” toilet episode she says is why he ghosted her.

Jana Cramer said on her show “”He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob hottie. I only recall the final date. I’m still embarrassed… It’s humiliating “Jared.com.

Jana Kramer: Chris Evans Ghosted Her After “Embarrassing” Bathroom Incident
Jana Kramer then “”It was a wonderful night, but I was becoming drowsy,” she said of her final date with Chris Evans. So I said, “Hey, I’m going to bed” So I went to the restroom after eating asparagus for supper, and he followed me.”

Jana Kramer said Chris Evans ghosted her after she went to the restroom with asparagus urine and they never spoke again.

Jana Kramer said that she “didn’t hook up” with Chris Evans and that she never heard from him again. Kramer said Evans is a “wonderful” kisser, and she got into his DMs last year without his permission. Chris Evans’s taken…

Chris Evans’s girlfriend?
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were seen taking a walk together in Central Park. Fans have seen hints on Instagram that the couple’s relationship is getting stronger. Chris told People that he was a “far better” lover when he was younger than he is now.

“You look at what has worked and what hasn’t. We all have habits, hang-ups, or baggage that we keep doing over and over again, so I’ve learned where to improve and what works. I also respect and admire people who say “I’m sorry. “I think it opens a healthy door if you can stay calm, listen, and apologise, even if you didn’t do anything wrong, because it’s from the other person’s point of view.” Chris Evans meant what he said.

In the same interview, Chris Evans said that he wants to have a family. Evans “absolutely” wants a wife, kids, and to start a family. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether they’re actors, painters, or writers, most of them will tell you that it wasn’t the work they did, but the people they met, the families they made, the love they found, and the love they shared, that made them happy. After 41 years, the same is true. These are important. I love rituals and traditions, and I had a lot of them when I was growing up, so the idea of making them is exciting to me.”

