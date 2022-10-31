Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Mili affected her mental health

Janhvi Kapoor is ready for her next movie, Mili, which comes out in three days.

The movie is a remake of the Malayalam hit Helen, and the main characters are also played by Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Well, the people who made the movie are doing everything they can to get the word out about it.

“I was taking pain pills.”

Janhvi Kapoor said that in her dreams, she was stuck in a cold, dark place. “The movie made me feel bad about myself. When I got home from the shoot, I’d go to bed and have dreams that I was still in the freezer. The actress told the PTI, “I got sick and had to take strong painkillers for two or three days. Even the director was sick.” The GoodLuck Jerry actor said more about this by saying that it is not glamorous to spend 15 hours in a freezer and cry for most of the day. Janhvi took a picture for Mili in a freezer where it was -15 degrees. The actress also said that for the role, she had to gain 7.5 kg.

What Mili is:

Mili Naudiyal is the name of her character in the movie, who is a nurse. She has a degree in nursing, but she also works part-time at a café. Mili’s relationship with her father and Sunny Kaushal is shown in the trailer (her boyfriend). Janhvi is stuck in the freezer while working at a café in a mall. She can be seen wrapping herself in duct tape to keep from getting cold. Her family and boyfriend are also looking for her. Boney Kapoor is the man in charge of making the survival thriller movie.

Janhvi Kapoor has several other projects in the works, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which she will star in with Rajkummar Rao. The movie has also begun to be shot. She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. This is the first time that the two actors will be on screen at the same time.

