Jannat Mirza, a TikTok celebrity, declares her “break-up” with Umer Butt.

Jannat Mirza, a Pakistani TikToker who was set to get married, declared their “breakup” with Umer Butt.

The Tere Bajre Di Rakhi actor on Tuesday took to the Instagram story and announced her ‘breakup’ with Umar Butt. “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single,” she wrote in the story with a smiling emoticon.

Over the years, the social media celebrities started dating while also being photographed together.

Further, the social media star advised her followers not to inquire about the circumstances surrounding the tragic breakdown of her relationship with Umer.

Later, as Umer updated fans in two tales, internet users learned that TikToker had just tweeted about their relationship as a “publicity stunt.”

He shared a number of emojis in one of the posts, and in the second, he clarified the situation by claiming that Jannat occasionally let his wrath show while shaving.

Following the announcement, several social media users pointed out that Janant has not removed any snaps and reels with Umer Butt from her official account.

Jannat and Umar both enjoyed a loyal fanbase who adored their chemistry. Earlier, the duo was spotted showering money at Alishba Anjum’s engagement. Being the most followed Pakistani celebrity, Jannat amassed more than 20 million followers on TikTok.

