Jannat Mirza under criticism for her break-up publicity

Jannat Mirza under criticism for her break-up publicity

Jannat Mirza under criticism for her break-up publicity

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok celebrity, declares her “break-up” with Umer Butt.

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is incredibly skilled and attractive. The TikToker just made her acting debut in the film Tere Bajray Di Raakhi by Syed Noor. The charming TikToker from Pakistan is dating Umer Butt. Fans adore their connection together.

Jannat Mirza just ended her relationship. In a mysterious status update, she stated, “I am not in a relationship anymore, I am single, don’t ask me why?” This generated a lot of attention on social media, and it was shared on practically all Instagram and Facebook pages. Here are both her post and her boyfriend’s post!

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

When people were on the verge of accepting the rumor, Jannat and Umer corrected it and said that the status was made in jest because Jannat had rejected Umer Butt’s decision to go clean-shaven, which led to the sarcastic status. Check out the images:

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

The public became incensed following the screenshots’ distribution. After Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt announced that they were dating, they first educated them on the breakup and said that TikTokers’ relationships are not serious and that they perform engagements and breakups for content. Additionally, they said that this was a marketing gimmick and that TikTokers would do anything for quick fame. Check out the comments.

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

Public Criticism on Jannat Mirza's Break Up Publicity Stunt

