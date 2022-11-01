Jason Momoa Makes Impassioned Plea

India loves Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

India loves Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Their wonderful love story and cute family draw attention. Their social media photos set relationship goals. Today, the Indian cricketer is back in the news for another reason. Virat’s Perth hotel room went viral on social media today. The Indian cricketer and Anushka posted the fan’s footage on their Instagram accounts to criticise the intrusion. Latest reports say Virat’s hotel apologised.

After Virat Kohli uploaded the fan-shot video, Crown Perth, where the Indian men’s cricket team stayed for the match against South Africa, apologised, according to Indian Express. “We deeply apologise to the guest affected and will continue to take the appropriate efforts to ensure this stays an isolated event,” the hotel said. The persons implicated have been stood aside and removed from the Crown account.”

Fan-shared Virat Kohli room video

In the viral video, Viral Kohli shows his shoes, personal care, and everyday requirements. The fan called the video “King Kohli’s Hotel Room”.

Leaked hotel room footage angers Virat Kohli.

Virat tweeted: “I’ve always admired fans’ excitement to see and meet their favourite players. But this film is horrible and made me anxious about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my hotel room, where can I expect any personal space? This extremism and privacy invasion are unacceptable. Please don’t exploit people’s privacy.”

Anushka then re-posted Virat’s video on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve seen fans be cruel before, but this is the worst. Anyone who believes celebrity ho! Deal karna padega, you are part of the problem. Self-control helps everyone. In your bedroom, where is the line?”

Rhyder’s treatments keep him mostly healthy, but they require him to take seven pills twice a day and get regular infusions through a port in his chest. Rhyder could be cured just like his brother was by getting bone marrow from a donor who was a match.

Momoa posted a video of the event on Instagram. In it, the actor gave a passionate speech and even got emotional. He yelled into the mic, “I love you all for coming!” with a big smile.

Dune’s actor wrote, “@byuhawaii hosted @bethematch. It was great meeting everyone at Laie yesterday. Please help find Rhyder Lopez and @thetravissnyder a match!”

Momoa added, “Visit my bio and story to understand how you can save lives as a superhero. Register! Help and contribute! J.”

Travis Snyder, a third-time leukaemia patient, introduced Momoa to Be The Match. Momoa wants to promote the register after learning about it from Snyder.

Six years ago, Momoa met Snyder, founder of The Color Run, in Hawaii. In May, Momoa and Snyder spoke to PEOPLE to recruit more Be The Match Registry donors for Snyder, who needs a blood stem cell transplant.

Snyder, 44, met the Game of Thrones star “through coincidence and common friends following my initial cancer struggle in 2015,” she told PEOPLE. “After treatment, I was really focused on living every day with purpose and my heart was open and Jason wasn’t quite as busy then and he lives with such a big giving heart and Aloha, we just connected instantly.”

