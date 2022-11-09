Javicia Leslie plays Red Death in The Flash’s last season

The CW has been gradually reducing the number of its Arrowverse shows.

Javicia Leslie will join Grant Gustin on set for The Flash’s final season.

Leslie is set to play the Red Death on The Flash.

Advertisement

The CW has been gradually reducing the number of its Arrowverse programs. The Flash, one of The CW’s longest-running shows, will have its ninth and final season while shows like Naomi, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and the Javicia Leslie-led Batwoman all faced the axe. Grant Gustin, the star of the program and its titular hero, will get the chance to wrap out his tale, and as was previously announced, Leslie will be joining him on set in a perilous role.

Who Leslie would portray on The Flash remained a mystery when it was announced that she would join the series. That mystery has been solved, though, since the actress will be portraying the Red Death rather than just any other Arrowverse figure. Leslie and co-stars Gustin and Paul Anthony can be seen in her Red Death costume in a video taken on the final season’s set. Leslie has also given fans a hint of nostalgia by posting images and a video of herself on Instagram while dressed as Ryan Wilder’s Batwoman. Since the program ended earlier this year, this would be the first time many people would have seen Leslie dressed as a heroine.

We will see more than our fair share of Leslie on camera as The Flash’s final season comes to a close with all of its lightning-quick happenings. Warner Bros. TV and The CW have not released any plot information, although Leslie will be playing two characters in this season. Ryan Wilder would not be making his debut appearance on The Flash if Batwoman made a comeback in the final season. Leslie’s Wilder later replaced Ruby Rose as the show’s title heroine and debuted in Season 8’s “Armageddon” episode.

Who is the Red Death, then? The Dark Multiverse, namely Earth -52, is where the character originally came from. In this world, Bruce Wayne, called Batman, is losing allies left and right and needs to strengthen his combat skills to defeat his foes. Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, draws his ire and attention. Flash is fastened to the Batmobile by Batman, who then takes the two into the Speed Force. He ultimately steals Flash’s abilities there, fusing the two characters together, and emerges as the Red Death.

Leslie’s role may or may not be the big bad monster from the comics, but it would be interesting to watch her bounce between characters as we wait to see how the Red Death manifests. Leslie’s portrayal of the Red Death in the series would also require a change to the villain’s background from what is known from the comics.

Also Read ‘Batwoman’ star Javicia Leslie wants Stacey Abrams to appear in the new season American political activist Stacy Abrams is considered a superhero for her voting...

Advertisement