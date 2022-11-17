Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns

Leno’s face, chest, and hand were scorched.

Leno had burned skin removed and replaced at Grossman Burn Center.

Grossman said Leno’s hyperbaric oxygen treatment was “intense.”

He says Jay Leno underwent surgery for second and third degree gasoline burns.

Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating 72-year-old Jay Leno at the Grossman Burn Center, has indicated that despite the severity of Leno’s injuries, the comedian is in excellent spirits. The comic was working on a steam engine in his garage on Saturday when a fire broke out. Leno suffered burns to his face, chest, and hand.

At Grossman Burn Center, doctors removed and restored Leno’s charred skin. Leno’s doctor said the damage to his skin was extensive. For wounds to heal, surgeons remove diseased tissue and replace it with a biological skin substitute.

To “speed the healing of burn wounds by supplying more oxygen to the wounded areas and minimising swelling,” as stated on the facility’s website, Leno underwent “intensive” hyperbaric oxygen therapy, according Grossman. Some of Leno’s facial burns are very serious and cause him concern.

The comic, who is “in excellent spirits,” according to the speaker, may need surgery later this week. He’s in terrific form despite his horrible injuries, according to Grossman. “Nothing shows a nerve damage. I think he’ll get better. The long-term ramifications of this trauma are not yet known.”

Leno’s first appearance since his “serious medical emergency” came on Monday.

I have gas burns, Leno remarked. “OK. I’ll be okay in two weeks.” The incident took at around 12:30 p.m., according to the Burbank Fire Department. Before sending one adult male patient to an ER, BFD personnel “examined and treated” him.

Leno received treatment at the Grossman Burn Center following his garage incident, according to a spokeswoman for the facility, Aimee Bennett. Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment for gasoline burns on his hands and face, according to Bennett. “All of the well wishes and inquiries make him pleased and moved. He announces to the world that he is at “the best burn facility in the US.””

