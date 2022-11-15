Jay Leno speaks out after getting severe burns from car fire

After sustaining “severe” face burns in a bizarre automobile fire on Sunday, Jay Leno needs some time to heal, but he is otherwise “OK.”

In a statement to Page Six on Monday afternoon, the 72-year-old comedian claimed, “I sustained some terrible burns from a gasoline fire.” “I am OK. Only a week or two is necessary for me to get up again.

The declaration was made shortly after the former “Tonight Show” host and ardent auto enthusiast were in the Los Angeles garage where he keeps his numerous cherished automobiles on Sunday when one of them caught fire.

According to sources, Leno’s left side of his face was severely scorched by the explosion, but neither his eye nor ear was hurt.

According to the report, he was sent to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Due to a “very significant medical situation,” Leno had to cancel his Sunday night show in Las Vegas.

According to an email given to conference participants, he was scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 but had to cancel just before the event.

The note, which was received by People on Monday morning, stated that Jay was unable to fly due to a “very significant medical situation,” though his family was unable to give us many other specifics.

“All we know is he is alive, so tonight our prayers are with him and his family,” someone said.

According to report, Leno’s outstanding automotive collection had over 180 vehicles as of a few months ago, including exotic cars, hypercars, and museum-quality antiquities.

