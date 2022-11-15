Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jay Leno speaks out after getting severe burns from car fire

Jay Leno speaks out after getting severe burns from car fire

Articles
Advertisement
Jay Leno speaks out after getting severe burns from car fire

Jay Leno speaks out after getting severe burns from car fire

Advertisement
  • Jay Leno speaks out after getting severe burns from a car fire.
  • Leno’s left side of his face was severely scorched by the explosion.
  • Leno’s outstanding automotive collection had over 180 vehicles.
Advertisement

After sustaining “severe” face burns in a bizarre automobile fire on Sunday, Jay Leno needs some time to heal, but he is otherwise “OK.”

In a statement to Page Six on Monday afternoon, the 72-year-old comedian claimed, “I sustained some terrible burns from a gasoline fire.” “I am OK. Only a week or two is necessary for me to get up again.

The declaration was made shortly after the former “Tonight Show” host and ardent auto enthusiast were in the Los Angeles garage where he keeps his numerous cherished automobiles on Sunday when one of them caught fire.

According to sources, Leno’s left side of his face was severely scorched by the explosion, but neither his eye nor ear was hurt.

According to the report, he was sent to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Due to a “very significant medical situation,” Leno had to cancel his Sunday night show in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

According to an email given to conference participants, he was scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 but had to cancel just before the event.

The note, which was received by People on Monday morning, stated that Jay was unable to fly due to a “very significant medical situation,” though his family was unable to give us many other specifics.

According to an email given to conference participants, he was scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 but had to cancel just before the event.

The note, which was received by People on Monday morning, stated that Jay was unable to fly due to a “very significant medical situation,” though his family was unable to give us many other specifics.

“All we know is he is alive, so tonight our prayers are with him and his family,” someone said.

According to report, Leno’s outstanding automotive collection had over 180 vehicles as of a few months ago, including exotic cars, hypercars, and museum-quality antiquities.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns

Jay Leno needs some time to heal from the "serious" facial burns...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story