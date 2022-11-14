Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns

Jay Leno needs some time to heal from the “serious” facial burns he got in an accident with his car on Sunday.

Other than that, he is “OK.””A gasoline fire burned me badly,” the 72-year-old comedian said in a statement to Variety on Monday afternoon. “

I am OK.

Advertisement

Jay Leno needs some time to heal from the “serious” facial burns he got in an accident with his car on Sunday. Other than that, he is “OK.”

“A gasoline fire burned me badly,” the 72-year-old comedian said in a statement to Variety on Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just give me a week or two and I’ll be fine.”

The former “Tonight Show” host and car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he keeps his dozens of prized cars on Sunday when one of them caught fire.

Leno’s face was badly burned on the left side by the explosion, but that neither of his eyes or ears were hurt.

The report says that he was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in LA.

Leno missed a show in Las Vegas on Sunday night because he had a “very serious medical emergency.”An email sent to the people who were going to the Financial Brand Forum 2022 said that he was supposed to perform there but had to cancel at the last minute.

Advertisement

“His family wasn’t able to give us many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that keeps Jay from travelling.” “All we know for sure is that he is still alive, so tonight we will pray for him and his family.”