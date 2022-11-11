Jay Pharoah is here with puzzling information regarding Davidson

Jay Pharoah says Pete Davidson once acknowledged that his “endowment” was what made him so desirable to Hollywood women.

The comedian addressed those BDE rumours surrounding his friend and former Saturday Night Live co-star.

Jay said he’s just “proud” of Pete, no matter who he’s dating.

Jay Pharoah, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, claimed that Pete Davidson once acknowledged that his “endowment” was what made him so desirable to Hollywood women.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the comedian addressed those BDE rumours surrounding his friend and former Saturday Night Live co-star. Even though Pete frequently made fun of the rumours about his allegedly enormous manhood, Jay claimed the Meet Cute actor did once in a sincere conversation confirm the rumours were accurate.

Looking back at Pete’s dating history, which includes the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale, Jay recalled asking his pal why so many women are attracted to him. Pete’s answer? “It’s his endowment,” Jay said. “That’s what he told me it is.”

The Out of Office actor went on to say that Pete actually told him “‘it’s like nine inches,'” prompting the two to joke how they’re like “twins.”

“Pete Davidson, that’s my guy,” Jay raved. “I love him.”

While “good conjugal decisions” may be a huge draw, Jay noted that women are also likely attracted to Pete because he’s not afraid to get in touch with his feelings.

“You gotta be able to listen,” Jay explained. “Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable.”

As for Jay, he’s just “proud” of Pete—no matter who he may or may not be dating.

“I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates’ ex-wife,” he joked. “We’re all out there behind you, Big Dog.

Talk about Pete’s BDE (aka “Big Dick Energy”) first started in 2018 when then-fiancée Ariana Grande gave a cheeky response after a fan asked her “how long Pete is,” referring to her sweetener track named after the King of Staten Island comic. “Like 10 inches?” the singer quipped in a since-deleted tweet, “oh f–k…I mean…like a lil over a minute.”

Since the revealing comment, the Internet has become fascinated with what The Cut writer Allison P. Davis coined as BDE, “a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous” you-know-what. On an episode of The Kardashians this year, Pete’s ex Kim even said that chatter around his BDE was what inspired her to reach out to him.

“I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE,” shared Kim, who broke up with Pete in August after nine months of dating. “I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…I was just basically DTF.”

