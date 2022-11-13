Jaya Bachchan talks about “embarrassing” period experience during shoots

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Breathe
The actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has released a new episode of her podcast What the Hell Navya. In the most recent episode, “Biology: Blessed But Biased,” which aired on Saturday, Navya had an open discussion about periods and reproduction with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Additionally, Navya questioned them regarding their first period.
When Jaya’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda asked her about her first period, she said, “Yes, of course I remember. I used to have a lot of problems when I worked…” The veteran actor then talked about how hard it was for her to deal with her periods, when she even had trouble changing pads on set. She also remembered that when she first started working in movies, there weren’t enough basic things like toilets on set.
Jaya Bachchan said, “It was terrible (having periods during shoot). When we used to do outdoor shoots, we had no (vanity) vans, we had to change behind bushes… It is crazy. There were not even enough toilets, you had to go on a field or a mountain top. It was awkward, it was embarrassing.”
